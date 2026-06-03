Pittsburgh-area father threatened to shoot son during argument over weed whacker, police say

A Greene County man is behind bars after police say a dispute with his son spiraled into a criminal investigation.

Investigators say the confrontation happened at a home in South Franklin Township, Washington County, when a son ran from a property along Park Avenue after his father allegedly pointed a gun at his head and threatened to shoot him.

Now, the father, 56-year-old George Weaver, is facing serious charges.

According to court documents, Weaver and his son got into an argument over a weed whacker and quickly escalated.

"The argument escalated to the point where the father produced a pistol from his waistband and threatened to shoot his son in the head," according to Chief William DeForte of the Greene Washington Regional Police Department.

Fearing for his life, the son ran from the property and called the police.

"What prevented this from becoming a tragedy was the quick thinking of the son in this case, where he de-escalated the situation by immediately exiting the vehicle and running away," Chief DeForte said.

Court documents also allege that Weaver threatened to return with someone else to "finish the job."

The chief says incidents involving family members and firearms are among the most dangerous situations officers encounter.

"In situations like this, where family members get into an argument and a weapon is produced, it is a very dangerous situation."

Pennsylvania State Police later found Weaver and took him into custody. Court records show Weaver's permit to carry a firearm had been expired for years.

While no one was hurt, Chief DeForte says the allegations highlight the importance of responsible gun ownership and firearm safety.

"You have a responsibility to handle that weapon appropriately, and in this case, producing a weapon in an argument is absolutely unacceptable as well as criminal," Chief DeForte added.

Weaver remains behind bars in the Washington County Jail.