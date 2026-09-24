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Father of Penguins forward Andrei Kuzmenko reportedly killed in bear attack in Russia

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp,
Lauren Linder
Lauren Linder
Lauren Linder is a passionate, Emmy Award-winning journalist, who joined KDKA in December 2022. She wanted to report in Pittsburgh for a long time and is thrilled to do so at such a historic station as KDKA.
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Lauren Linder

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Penguins forward Andrei Kuzmenko will be returning to Russia ahead of the 2026-27 season due to the death of his father, the team announced on Thursday morning. 

"The Pittsburgh Penguins organization was deeply saddened this morning to learn of the passing of Andrei Kuzmenko's father, Alexander," Penguins President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas said in a statement. "Andrei chose to be surrounded by his teammates and practice with the team this morning before returning to Moscow to be with his family this afternoon. Andrei and the Kuzmenko family have the full support of the Penguins organization at this time." 

According to a report from the Russian news outlet Ren.tv, Kuzmenko's father was killed in a bear attack while on a fishing trip in Siberia. 

His father was reportedly bitten in the head by a bear, which caused severe facial injuries, and he was unable to be saved. 

He was 62 years old. 

Kuzmenko's father was a coach in Russia who worked extensively with Russian players who are part of the professional league, the Kontinental Hockey League. 

The Penguins signed Andrei Kuzmenko to a one-year, $5 million deal this summer. In 271 career NHL games, he has scored 85 goals, 97 assists, and 182 points. 

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