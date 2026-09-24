Father of Penguins forward Andrei Kuzmenko reportedly killed in bear attack in Russia

Penguins forward Andrei Kuzmenko will be returning to Russia ahead of the 2026-27 season due to the death of his father, the team announced on Thursday morning.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins organization was deeply saddened this morning to learn of the passing of Andrei Kuzmenko's father, Alexander," Penguins President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas said in a statement. "Andrei chose to be surrounded by his teammates and practice with the team this morning before returning to Moscow to be with his family this afternoon. Andrei and the Kuzmenko family have the full support of the Penguins organization at this time."

According to a report from the Russian news outlet Ren.tv, Kuzmenko's father was killed in a bear attack while on a fishing trip in Siberia.

His father was reportedly bitten in the head by a bear, which caused severe facial injuries, and he was unable to be saved.

He was 62 years old.

Kuzmenko's father was a coach in Russia who worked extensively with Russian players who are part of the professional league, the Kontinental Hockey League.

The Penguins signed Andrei Kuzmenko to a one-year, $5 million deal this summer. In 271 career NHL games, he has scored 85 goals, 97 assists, and 182 points.