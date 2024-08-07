Watch CBS News
Father of Kaylene Oehling still fighting for answers after her death - "I'll never quit until my daughter gets justice."

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than four years later, the family of Kaylene Oehling is still searching for answers following her sudden disappearance and subsequent death. 

Her family had a small gathering outside of the Allegheny County Police headquarters on Tuesday - which would have been Kaylene's 25th birthday. 

Kaylene was 20 years old when she went missing in January 2020. 

She had vanished under suspicious circumstances when she was planning to go to her mother's house in Etna to babysit her younger siblings but never showed up. 

Her remains were found three years later when a set of human remains found off the 1200 block of Washington Boulevard on March 19, 2023. 

Now, Kaylene's father is turning to local political leaders in hopes of finally getting this mystery solved. 

"I'll never quit until my daughter gets justice, since now I see that I'm not getting anywhere with local authorities and law enforcement," Jason Oehling said. "So that's why I decided to go to a higher power to make sure that I'm gonna be getting my daughter's case on the U.S. Senate floor to hold all accountable for everybody who is turning their cheeks on my daughter's case." 

Since his daughter's death, Jason Oehling has made it his mission to help find missing kids both here and across the United States. 

