Motorcyclist killed in Indiana County crash

CBS Pittsburgh

CHERRY TREE, Pa. (KDKA) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Indiana County on Sunday. 

Police said the motorcyclist was driving south on Front Street in Cherry Tree around 8 p.m. when he lost control and left the roadway.

Troopers said the motorcycle went about 300 feet in the grass before hitting a utility pole and landing in a ditch.

The coroner was called to the scene and helped with the investigation. 

The motorcyclist's identity hasn't been released. 

April 10, 2023

