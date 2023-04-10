Motorcyclist killed in Indiana County crash
CHERRY TREE, Pa. (KDKA) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Indiana County on Sunday.
Police said the motorcyclist was driving south on Front Street in Cherry Tree around 8 p.m. when he lost control and left the roadway.
Troopers said the motorcycle went about 300 feet in the grass before hitting a utility pole and landing in a ditch.
The coroner was called to the scene and helped with the investigation.
The motorcyclist's identity hasn't been released.
