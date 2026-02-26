2 killed in crash on Route 22 in Indiana County

Two people are dead after a crash on Route 22 in Indiana County on Thursday, police said.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver and passenger of a Ford Ranger were killed after a crash also involving a truck and a tractor-trailer in West Wheatfield Township around 8:30 a.m.

Troopers said the pickup truck was driving north on Bowser Road and didn't stop at a stop sign while trying to get onto Route 22 West. A Peterbilt 520 driving on State Route 22 East hit the Ranger, causing the Ranger to hit a tractor-trailer, which was in the westbound lane.

The Ford Ranger driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the truck was taken to Conemaugh Hospital with suspected injuries. The tractor-trailer driver had minor injuries and was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Police did not release the identity of the two people killed. The road was closed for hours while police investigated. No other information was released by state police on Thursday.