Family says police did not do enough to find missing Pittsburgh-area man found dead

Family says officers did not do enough to find missing man found dead

Family says officers did not do enough to find missing man found dead

Family says officers did not do enough to find missing man found dead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a Pittsburgh-area man who went missing last year is speaking out.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the skeletal remains of 72-year-old Nicholas Miljus this week. His daughter, Debra Anderson, believes local police did not do enough to find him. He went missing 10 months ago in White Oak, where his remains were found.

"Maybe if somebody would have just went and looked for him, he might still be alive," Anderson said. "Maybe he fell. We still have to wait for more answers, but we don't have many right now."

Anderson said her father went missing in May after being evicted from his Duquesne home. She believes White Oak and Duquesne police did not do enough to find him.

"Small steps they could've taken would have caused us way less grief," she said.

She claims White Oak police never filed a missing persons report. Duquesne police filed a report in September, months after Miljus disappeared.

On March 1, Anderson filed a complaint with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, asking it to get involved. Four days later, county police received the case.

"I'm blessed that his remains were found, but no family should have to go through this," Anderson said. "It's 2024, we have technology

KDKA-TV reached out to Duquesne police and the police chief had no comment. KDKA-TV reached out to White Oak police but did not hear back.