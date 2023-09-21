Duquesne police looking for missing man last seen in May

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Duquesne police are asking for help finding a missing man believed to be in danger after he hasn't been seen since May.

The Duquesne police chief said Nicholas Miljus was last seen on May 12.

(Photo provided by Duquesne police)

Police said Miljus was evicted from his address in Duquesne in May and no current address was made available. The last transaction on his bank account was back in June and his phone has been shut off, police said.

Miljus' daughter, who reported her dad missing on Thursday, said he was last seen wearing dark gray sweatpants, white tennis shoes and a "bluish" t-shirt. He's described as 6 foot tall with a medium build, blue eyes and gray hair.

Police said her daughter also said she believes her dad struggles with addiction and she's worried about his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about where he may be should call police.