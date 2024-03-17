Skeletal remains found inside Pittsburgh area building, county police investigating

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found inside a building in White Oak on Saturday evening.

According to Allegheny County Police, around 5:30 p.m., they were notified of human remains found inside a building in the 700 block of O'Neil Boulevard.

When they got there, they discovered skeletal remains inside the building.

While it's initially believed there is no foul play, an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details