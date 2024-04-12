Families rescued from homes with rising waters in Butler County

HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Fire and swift water boat teams continue to rescue people from their flooded homes in Butler County.

One of those places in Butler County seeing significant flooding is Harmony along the Connoquenessing Creek.

At the intersection of Monroe and Jackson Streets in Harmony, any home even close to the swollen river is flooding or will soon be flooding.

The Connoquenessing started to rise overnight, leaving boat teams going from place to place, one after the other as they plucked people from porches and front doors as the water kept coming.

A couple in their 80s was taken from their home and while the boat trip wasn't very long, it got the husband and wife out of a growing trouble.

While flooding is common here neighbors and emergency officials said not like this.

"This one came up quicker than the last one," said Deputy Chief Doug Pickett from the Harmony Fire District. "The amount of rainfall and how saturated the ground was it rose quickly overnight and caught a lot of people off guard."

"We are losing our basement as we speak it's filling so we're just working on keeping everything out of the water as much as we can," said Jill Madaffari, whose home is flooding.

This is just one of many places in Butler, Beaver, and Lawrence counties experiencing flooding.

For now, there isn't much people can do except wait around and wait for the water to recede then go find out what is left after the second major flooding event in as many weeks.

