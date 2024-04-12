Rain continues on Friday in Pittsburgh with flooding ongoing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Most of Western Pennsylvania is under an Areal Flood Warning through the early afternoon hours.

Areal flood warning in our area KDKA Weather Center

Yesterday, for the second time this month, we set a daily rain record in Pittsburgh with 2.77" of rain falling. The old record was set in 1933 at 1.46".

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

We are also now sitting at the fourth wettest April on record and we may be in the third spot by the end of the day.

So far this month we've had 7.29 inches this month KDKA Weather Center

So far this month we have seen 7.29" of rain. The most rain on record in Pittsburgh is 9.27 set all the way back in 1852. By the end of the day, we may be the third wettest month on record and the wettest since 1901.

That's impressive.

While rain remains in the forecast today, I expect only light showers with some moderate brief pockets of rain. I have rain totals today at less than a half inch.

My confidence in that is high.

It appears that we will get a break from the rain for a few hours from around 8 a.m. through at least noon. Rain showers will then move back in for the afternoon and evening hours. While there will be some pockets of moderate rain moving through, it will not last long and won't be anything like what we saw yesterday.

Conditions throughout the day today - April 12, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The reason for the rain is a powerful upper low that is churning to our northwest over Cleveland at this time. High temperatures have already been hit today.

We will see temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for the rest of the day today with our daily low hit just before midnight tonight. Saturday will be mostly dry with just a rain chance happening around midnight. Cold air will be in place and I have our highs at just 56°.

The cool air won't stick around for too long with highs back in the 70s on Sunday. There will be a rain & storm chance for Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

Sunday should start a string of 70-degree highs that continues through at least the middle of next week.

7-day forecast: April 12, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!