Keystone State Park nominated as one of the nation's best fall foliage destinations

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Westmoreland County's Keystone State Park is in the running to be named one of the nation's best destinations for fall foliage.

The 1,200-acre park in Derry Township was one of 20 fall foliage destinations nominated for the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice award.

"Keystone State Park is one of the most photographed spots in our region," Ann Nemanic, the executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, said in a press release. "The lake setting coupled with spectacular sunsets are the perfect combination in a photographer's lens. The peaceful setting is enjoyed by local residents and visitors alike, especially when the leaves reach their peak performance colors in mid-October."

Westmoreland County's Keystone State Park is in the running to be named one of the nation's best destinations for fall foliage. (Photo: Clare Kaczmarek)

USA Today recommended the Lakeside Loop, a 2-mile trail "packed with pristine forest."

GO Laurel Highlands said while Mother Nature isn't always predictable, fall foliage begins to bloom in mid-September with the brightest bursts of color appearing in mid-October.

The Laurel Highlands has had fall foliage destinations in the top 10 the past three years.

People can vote for the Keystone State Park daily through Sept. 4.