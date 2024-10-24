Pittsburgh-area woman warns of fake celebrity endorsements after falling for online ad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A West Mifflin woman said she feels duped after falling for a convincing weight loss gummy ad created by scammers using AI.

Karen Smith said she bought weight loss gummies that she thought were endorsed by one of her favorite celebrities, but now she fears she got scammed.

"This was the one that didn't look like the scam to me, and I said there must be a real one because she did something because she's very small and I'd like to be a little bit smaller," Smith said.

Smith kept watching videos and seeing pictures of Kelly Clarkson appearing to endorse Rapid Ripped Keto Gummies, so she bought $100 worth.

"You're supposed to feel it in three days. Nothing, nothing, nothing," Smith said. "I lost more getting ready for my colonoscopy."

Smith fell for the very thing the Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on. Thanks to a new rule, the FTC can now combat fake reviews and testimonials, plus fake celebrity endorsements. It also plans to stop scammers from buying positive or negative reviews, among many other things.

The FTC hopes to now file penalties against bad actors and in some cases return the money to victims.

"How are we supposed to trust and believe in anybody if AI can come and make your idol say, 'Hey, do this,'" Smith said.

KDKA reached out to Rapid Ripped, asking about a refund and for comment on the fake celebrity endorsement. KDKA-TV did not hear back on Thursday.