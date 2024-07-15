Watch CBS News
Weather

Monday's high temperatures expected to hit the low 90s for the Pittsburgh area

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7-15-2024)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7-15-2024) 01:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Highs today are in the low 90s and feeling in the mid to upper 90s. We still have a lot of sunshine to enjoy, so put on sunscreen and stay hydrated when you're outdoors. 

Remember, if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pets, and do not leave children or animals in the car. We have isolated showers and storms throughout the day where the region is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5). 

storm-outlook-7-15.png
KDKA-TV

Tuesday is another KDKA First Alert Weather Day where scattered strong to severe storms are possible from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with highs again in the low to mid-90s, and some could feel temperatures in the triple digits. We are under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5). 

On Wednesday, we finally catch a little break from the heat with highs in the low to mid-80s with scattered showers and storms. The humidity for Thursday will be lower than what we've had, and that weather will last through the weekend.

humidity.png
KDKA-TV

Monday: Isolated Storms

High: 93

Tuesday: Scattered Storms

High: 94

Wednesday: Scattered Storms

High: 84

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

Friday: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.