Monday's high temperatures expected to hit the low 90s for the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Highs today are in the low 90s and feeling in the mid to upper 90s. We still have a lot of sunshine to enjoy, so put on sunscreen and stay hydrated when you're outdoors.

Remember, if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pets, and do not leave children or animals in the car. We have isolated showers and storms throughout the day where the region is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5).

KDKA-TV

Tuesday is another KDKA First Alert Weather Day where scattered strong to severe storms are possible from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with highs again in the low to mid-90s, and some could feel temperatures in the triple digits. We are under a slight risk for severe weather (2 out of 5).

On Wednesday, we finally catch a little break from the heat with highs in the low to mid-80s with scattered showers and storms. The humidity for Thursday will be lower than what we've had, and that weather will last through the weekend.

KDKA-TV

Monday: Isolated Storms

High: 93

Tuesday: Scattered Storms

High: 94

Wednesday: Scattered Storms

High: 84

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

Friday: Mostly Sunny

High: 83