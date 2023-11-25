Watch CBS News
Consumer

Experts offer toy safety warnings as holiday shopping season ramps up

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Experts offer toy safety warnings as holiday shopping season ramps up
Experts offer toy safety warnings as holiday shopping season ramps up 01:00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With today being Small Business Saturday and with Cyber Monday just around the corner, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is sharing a warning about toys as you shop for gifts this holiday season.

The agency says 11 toy-related deaths were reported in children 14 and younger last year. It estimates another 145,000 toy-related injuries.

"We do see too many toy injuries happening each year. A lot of those are non-motorized scooters, so make sure the toys are age-appropriate. Look for the warnings on the toys as well," says Alexander Hoehn-Saric, chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

To keep kids safe, experts say you should check the labels for age guidance and make sure what you're getting is appropriate.

You should also look for a certification mark showing it's been independently tested for safety. If purchasing second-hand products online, make sure what you're buying hasn't been recalled.

First published on November 25, 2023 / 4:52 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.