Experts offer toy safety warnings as holiday shopping season ramps up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With today being Small Business Saturday and with Cyber Monday just around the corner, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is sharing a warning about toys as you shop for gifts this holiday season.

The agency says 11 toy-related deaths were reported in children 14 and younger last year. It estimates another 145,000 toy-related injuries.

"We do see too many toy injuries happening each year. A lot of those are non-motorized scooters, so make sure the toys are age-appropriate. Look for the warnings on the toys as well," says Alexander Hoehn-Saric, chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

To keep kids safe, experts say you should check the labels for age guidance and make sure what you're getting is appropriate.

You should also look for a certification mark showing it's been independently tested for safety. If purchasing second-hand products online, make sure what you're buying hasn't been recalled.