Excessive Heat Watch in place for Pittsburgh starting on Monday as hot weather moves in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happy Father's Day! It's going to be a warm and sunny day with highs nearly 10° above normal in the upper 80s.

There is an Excessive Heat Watch starting tomorrow and lasting through the end of the week! This could turn into an Excessive Heat Warning where the criteria is a heat index of 105 °F or greater.

A heat wave is a stretch of three or more days in a row with highs in the 90s with no point during the stretch (so the two nights in between) falling below 70°. We haven't seen this type of heat wave since 1988 and the National Weather Service has only issued three excessive heat watches since 2011.

Previous heat waves in our area KDKA Weather Center

Monday we could break or tie the record which was 95 set back in 1994. It's going to feel in the low 100s for many areas. This trend is going to last through the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Conditions throughout the day - June 16, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The only chance for a few showers will be Monday and even Tuesday with a stray thunderstorm but it doesn't look like anything severe expected.

We will probably want the rain to cool things down.

The last stretch of 90° or above in Pittsburgh happened in July 2020 when we saw 8 straight days with highs hitting the 90s. In 2018 there were four straight 90-degree days. That's it when it comes to 4 or more 90-degree days over the last 10 years. The longest stretch of 90-degree days occurred in 1988 when we saw 13 straight days at or above 90°

Know the signs and be safe! KDKA Weather Center

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water! Crank up the AC and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothes. Use sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Plan outdoor activities for early morning or late evening, and take frequent breaks in the shade. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, and seek medical help if needed.

When it's hot outside, it's hotter in your car. KDKA Weather Center

Stay safe and remember if it's too hot for you it's too hot for your pets. Do not leave your pets or kids in the car as temperatures could reach over 100° in less than 10 minutes and lethal temperatures in less than 30 minutes.

7-day forecast: June 16, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

