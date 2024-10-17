Evgeni Malkin scores 500th career goal in 6-5 overtime win over Sabres

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It was a milestone night for Evgeni Malkin at PPG Paints Arena, scoring his 500th career goal.

The veteran Penguins center scored his 500th career goal Wednesday night, assisted by Sidney Crosby, who had a milestone night of his own.

Only 48 players have scored 500 goals in the NHL and only 20 players have scored all 500 with a single team.

Malkin's 500th goal came in the third period of Wednesday night's 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres, putting himself and Crosby in some exclusive company.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have joined Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri as the only other NHL duo to have 500 goals as teammates.

A duo for the ages 💪



Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are in legendary company 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jOSiDgufUf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2024

Two years ago, Malkin assisted Crosby on his 500th goal and Crosby was able to return the favor Wednesday night.

"We probably deserve that," Malkin said of how Crosby was the one who assisted on the milestone goal.

113 different players have assisted on Malkin's 500 goals with Sidney Crosby at the top of that list with 140 assists. Kris Letang is second on the list with 87 assists.

113 players contributed to Evgeni Malkin's 500 career goals ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GvwOMShuNh — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) October 17, 2024

"I'm glad the fans are really supporting me," Malkin said after the game. I feel like it's always a pleasure to play here, this city. Lots of good friends here. I'm excited tonight... it's everything that was perfect for me tonight – score, win."

Through the early goings of the 2024-25 season, Malkin is off to a spectacular pace, leading the NHL in points at age 38. Malkin has 11 points in five games so far.

Up next on the schedule for the Penguins are the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.