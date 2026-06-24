Woman shot and killed by employee after altercation inside Ohio business, police say

A woman was shot and killed at a business in Euclid, Ohio, after an altercation with an employee, police said.

The employee fatally shot the 29-year-old woman inside a business in the strip mall in the 22400 block of Shore Center Drive on Tuesday night, CBS affiliate WOIO reported. The two had reportedly gotten into an altercation before the shooting, which happened around 11 p.m. The employee is accused of grabbing a gun and fatally shooting the woman, who died inside the business, WOIO reported.

The employee was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder.

"This tragic incident has impacted the families of those involved and our community," the Euclid Police Department said in a news release obtained by the news outlet. "We extend our condolences to the victim's family and loved ones during this difficult time."

However, additional information has been limited. Police did not say where the shooting happened, what led up to the shooting or identify the suspect. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has not identified the victim as of Wednesday night.