State leaders visit Etna to tout main street investment

Part of the state budget calls for $20 million to go to main street development in communities. That includes some in the Pittsburgh area like Etna, where Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and parts of the administration touted the bipartisan funding on Wednesday.

The stormwater drainage in Etna may look like a simple system, but it's one of the many projects the state is investing in for main streets. In Etna, the goal is to keep businesses in storefronts and people coming back.

While it might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about main streets, $150,000 in state money is going toward stormwater drains as well as streetscaping and parking. As state leaders toured Etna's main street on Wednesday, businesses said it's the details that show that people care.

"[It] has helped them a lot, bringing in new business and new people and coming in and checking out the place," Pollack's Candies employee Debbie Weidner said.

Leaders in Harrisburg in the last few years have been putting $20 million for the program in the state budget. They have an application program for communities to submit plans for needs like beautification, small businesses, façade work and even some construction.

"Main streets are the backbone of our economy," Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger said. "While it's important to create jobs, manufacturing jobs, headquarters jobs, it's really important to invest in communities."

"It's wonderful," Weidner said. "I grew up in this little town years ago when it was booming and thriving, and I can see it coming back."

This comes as Allegheny County pushes its main street program aimed at supporting commercial districts. It includes pushing for jobs, public spaces, and neighborhood identity.

"Etna is proof that revitalization does not mean losing what makes a place unique, but rather building its legacy," Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

Communities can still apply for money through the end of the month.