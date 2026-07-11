Esmerlyn Valdez homers again as Pirates edge Brewers, 3-2, sweep twinbill from NL Central leaders

Esmerlyn Valdez hit his third home run of the day, and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Saturday to sweep a doubleheader.

The Pirates won the first game 7-6, as Valdez hit two home runs — including a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning — and drove in six runs.

The rookie right fielder had eight RBIs in the two games and now has homered 10 times and driven in 26 runs in his first 27 career games.

Valdez's two-run shot in the fourth inning of the nightcap opened the scoring. Brice Turang's two-run double in the fifth pulled the Brewers even.

Bryan Reynolds singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth off rookie left-hander Shane Drohan (4-3), who allowed three runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings while striking out six and walking none.

Yohan Ramirez (6-2) pitched a scoreless sixth. Mason Montgomery protected a one-run lead in the ninth inning for his first save of the season and the second of his career.

Pirates rookie starter Bubba Chandler lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He struck out six and walked three.

The Brewers missed the chance to win their 60th game of the season, a feat they have never accomplished before the All-Star break.

The doubleheader was necessitated by Friday night's scheduled game being rained out.

Up next

The three-game series concludes on Sunday with a matchup of All-Stars as Brewers RHP Jacob Misiorowski (10-4, 1.62 ERA) faces Pirates RHP Paul Skenes (7-8, 3.58).