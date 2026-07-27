Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez leaves game after getting hit by pitch

Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez left Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after getting hit by a pitch.

The Pirates' rookie was hit by a 91.4 mph pitch on his left hand by pitcher Merrill Kelly in the bottom of the fourth inning at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Kelly threw a high and inside fastball that connected with Valdez's hand, leading the 22-year-old to double over in pain. He left the field with the team's trainers and did not return.

Esmerlyn Valdez #55 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts, while being examined by training staff, after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

Jared Triolo replaced him as a pinch runner, and Tyler Callihan went to right field. The Pirates said Valdez is being evaluated by the team's medical staff, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Colin Beazley. No other information was immediately released.

Valdez is in the midst of a breakout rookie season. Coming into Monday's game, he had 14 home runs and 36 RBIs in 123 at-bats over 37 games. The rookie right fielder has a 1.092 on-base plus slugging percentage and a .293 batting average.

In Sunday's home win over the Chicago Cubs, the 22-year-old hit a home run, had two hits and two RBIs.

Valdez was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis in May. He is among the players in contention for the National League Rookie of the Year award.

The Pirates are hosting the Diamondbacks for a three-game series at PNC Park before starting an eight-game road trip in Cincinnati and Milwaukee.