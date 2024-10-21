Eradicate Hate Global Summit aims to eliminate hate-based violence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The message of an international summit happening in Pittsburgh this week is simple: It's time to stop the hate.

The Eradicate Hate Global Summit is happening Monday through Wednesday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Attendees and leaders such as former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, a White House Homeland Security Advisor, and even school students are talking about ways to overcome hate.

The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting was the main reason this conference, now in its fourth year, began.

The driving idea of the conference is to eradicate hate-based violence.

What is hate-based violence?

"Hate-based violence is violence targeted to another person simply because of who they are. Whether it's their religion, immigration status, ethnicity, [or] gender," conference organizer Laura Ellsworth said.

Over 1,000 people are registered for the multi-day event. They're not only talking about eradicating violence but specifically finding ways to stop it.

"I think part of the problem we face as a society is that a lot of people think it is fun to hate," Ellsworth added. "Look at some of our TV programs. They're all about people fighting and being in controversy. Each one of us needs to stop the hate."

What is the current-day status of hate crimes? According to the FBI, hate crimes are on the rise.

An FBI report released last month shows violent crime has been going down in the U.S. by 3%. Hate crimes, however, are on the rise, up 2%.

In addition to world leaders staying in Pittsburgh for the next few days, so is our next generation. Twenty-nine school districts from around the Pittsburgh area, with about 300 students, are attending the summit to create a better future for everyone.