EPA, FEMA, HHS, and CDC all heading to East Palestine this weekend

EAST PALESTINE (KDKA) - Today, officials from FEMA, the EPA, and other various federal government agencies will be in East Palestine.

They'll be going from door to door to speak with residents about concerns and provide support.

EAST PALESTINE TRAIN DERAILMENT

The main goal of those agencies is to be able to provide support and outreach to the community.

In a joint press release on Friday, the Biden-Harris Administration announced that teams including FEMA, HHS, EPA, and the CDC will conduct those door-to-door interviews to help the residents of East Palestine.

Teams will be equipped with the most up-to-date information, meeting with impacted residents, all in an attempt to connect them with resources from the government and non-profit organizations.

They will also be gathering situational awareness about ongoing concerns and identifying any unmet needs.

The EPA also announced a new hotline that has been setup to help support residents and local businesses. It will provide various services including guidance for accessing ongoing air monitoring, water sampling, as well as information about scheduling cleaning services.

EPA East Palestine Train Derailment Hotline: 866-361-0526

The hotline comes as many in the area still have concerns over the quality of the air, soil, and water.

