Environmental advocate Erin Brockovich visits East Palestine after train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Environmentalist Erin Brockovich visited East Palestine for a town hall to share her expertise when it comes to holding people accountable for environmental disasters.

Brockovich said she's coming to East Palestine to help residents impacted by the train derailment get justice and know their legal rights and to hold Norfolk Southern accountable.

It comes exactly three weeks after the Norfolk Southern train derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, releasing toxic chemicals into the environment.

Ever since people living in the village of East Palestine in Ohio and Darlington Township in Pennsylvania and communities miles away say they and their pets and farm animals have been getting sick, but they don't understand why local and state officials continue to say air quality tests show no detection of contaminants and that the public water is safe to drink.

They want answers and so does Brockovich. The well-known environmental advocate launched a legal effort called East Palestine Justice. She describes it as a team of attorneys, environmental activists and scientific and medical experts to represent those impacted by "Norfolk Southern's negligence."

"This is a community where we might have that teaching moment, to shift tracks -- no pun intended on that one -- and look to becoming more protective of the future and more proactive in how we're going to deal with these types of contaminations instead of just sitting here and letting the disaster happen and then reacting to it," she said.