Crews conduct emergency inspection of Swindell Bridge over Parkway North

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge, new concerns have been raised about the condition of bridges in the city of Pittsburgh and one bridge in particular: the Swindell Bridge crossing the Parkway North.

There are 20 city-owned bridges currently rated in poor condition but the Swindell Bridge may be the worst. On Tuesday PennDOT conducted an emergency safety inspection to determine whether it should be shut down.

It's lined with potholes and exposed rebar with a stop sign in the middle urging drivers to proceed carefully. Ask anyone who crosses the Swindell Bridge on a daily basis and they'll tell you it's a frightening experience.

"This bridge is very dangerous and hopefully it doesn't collapse and fall on 279 and kill some people," said Kierra Richardson from the North Side.

Inspections last year again rated the bridge in poor condition with leaks and holes in the deck and concerns about the substructure. Twice yearly inspections have been ordered to determine if it's safe to keep open. Last week Mayor Ed Gainey said he is anxious to hear the latest finding.

"We will be working with the community to ensure we know what's going on with this bridge. But rest assured, the moment the inspector tells us the bridge is unsafe, we will not hesitate to shut it down," Gainey said.

The bridge is scheduled to undergo a deck replacement this summer but Councilman Bobby Wilson says the city and state should move forward with plans to replace the entire structure.

"We know what needs to be done. We need to get this under contract in the shortest amount of time," he said. "Cut this red tape, cut this bureaucracy we all need to be working tougher."

Though folks say the evidence is clear, the bridge is competing with many others for funding. Whether it gets fast-tracked will likely depend on the results of the inspections.