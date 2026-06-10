Pittsburgh area teens accused of causing property damage by throwing objects out of a moving car

The Elizabeth Township Police Department is now asking for the public's help in finding information about multiple incidents that allegedly involve juveniles throwing objects from a moving vehicle.

One woman said that while she was driving yesterday, a group of juveniles threw an object at her vehicle, smashing her windshield.

She immediately went to the police and came to learn that she wasn't the only one this had happened to.

"It scared the living daylights out of me, I almost hit the car in front of me because I hit the gas instead of the brake," Dee Tuttle recalled.

Police in Elizabeth Township said they responded to multiple incidents on Tuesday with the same description: a group of juveniles throwing objects from a moving vehicle, causing substantial property damage.

"I don't know what exactly hit me, because if it was a water balloon, it shouldn't have shattered my windshield the way it did," Tuttle said.

A view from inside the car after having its windshield smashed Dee Tuttle/Facebook

Tuttle was on her normal route to pick up her son from school, and now she's left with a lot of damage to her car.

"It's the whole driver's side of my Jeep and my front headlight," she said. "If my son were in the car, he's autistic, he would've never gotten back in the car."

Tuttle then took to Facebook to let others know what happened and to be aware. Once again, she learned she wasn't the only one, as others commented with claims they were also targeted.

Police said they were able to catch the suspects potentially linked to the incidents, but are still investigating. It's unclear if any charges have been or will be filed, but Tuttle is hoping for justice.

"I just hope these parents teach these kids a lesson and make them pay for it," she said. "I'm sorry, if I can press charges against them, so help me, I am."

The Elizabeth Township Police Department said if you are a victim, or know anyone who has more information, to contact them.