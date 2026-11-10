No leads on 2 missing teens cause growing concern, Elizabeth Township police say

Police in Elizabeth Township are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy who have been missing for days, saying investigators' concern is growing as they have no active leads.

The Elizabeth Township Police Department believes Isaac Fayson and Genevieve "Gigi" Welan are together. Fayson was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Friday in Elizabeth Township, while Welan was last seen around midnight on Saturday in Elizabeth Borough.

"Our concern is growing," police wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "They may be staying outdoors. Overnight temps are in the mid-30s, with heavy rain coming Thursday and possible snow by the weekend. Cold and wet without proper shelter is dangerous."

Isaac Fayson (left) and Genevieve "Gigi" Welan (right) (Photo: Elizabeth Township Police Department/Facebook)

Police said officers are using regional drone technology to search densely wooded areas and people shouldn't go out to look on their own. Instead, anyone with information is asked to call 911.

"If you know where they are: you may think you're helping by keeping quiet or giving them a place to stay," police wrote on Facebook. "You're not. Every hour adds risk. Please call us."

Fayson may be carrying a black Tennessee book bag and a camouflage book bag, police said, while Welan may be wearing a Steelers hoodie.

"Isaac and Gigi: you are NOT in trouble," police said. "Your families love you and want you home. Call 911, call home, or walk into any police station."

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911, and anyone with other information can call the Elizabeth Township Police Department at 412-751-7325.