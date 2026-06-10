Elizabeth man sentenced to more than 2 years behind bars for antisemitic threats

A man from Elizabeth will spend more than two years behind bars after being sentenced for making antisemitic threats against a local public official.

Edward Owens was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 months behind bars, as well as three years of supervised release, after he was found guilty of making threats to injure a local official and making false statements to the FBI.

According to court documents, on May 20, 2025, Owens sent a social media message reading, "We're coming for you [emoji of a person raising their right hand] [German flag emoji] be afraid. Go back to Israel or better yet, exterminate yourself and save us the trouble. 109 countries for a reason. We will not stop until your kind is nonexistent."

The reference to 109 countries is often used as an antisemitic belief that Jewish people have been expelled from 109 different countries.

About 10 days later, Owens told FBI agents that his guns, including a .22 LR caliber rifle, an AR-15 rifle, and a 9mm pistol, were all in his mother's possession, and he didn't know where they were, nor did he have access to any of them. Agents ultimately learned that his 9mm pistol was still in his possession and inside the vehicle he drove.

"Nearly 250 years ago, this country fought to establish a foundation of mutual respect and security for every citizen. The threats made by this individual go beyond just hate-fueled words - it is an attack on the very principles of our United States," said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Richard Evanchec.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also said that the sentence reinforced that hate-driven crimes and any threats against any religion will be prosecuted with the "full force of the law" in Pittsburgh.