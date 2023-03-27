Elizabeth Forward High School students to resume in-person learning April 11

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Elizabeth Forward High School students are set to resume in-person learning next month.

In a letter to parents on Monday, school leaders said in-person learning will resume on April 11. Students have been learning remotely since a fire on Feb. 12 destroyed the school's auditorium.

The letter said air quality tests found the results are "below or within normal guidelines" and all systems are online and operational. The Allegheny County Health Department also inspected the building on Monday and gave its approval.

"This week, the faculty and staff will prepare their classrooms for in-person learning," the letter said. "On the days the teachers prepare their classroom, students will work on the make-up assignments."

As the school ramps up to return to in-person learning, classes for high school students are canceled on April 3 and April 4. Parents can visit the building and walk through the area on April 4 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. or April 5 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The letter added that the transition will not impact Spring Break.