Oakmont Country Club's 12th hole provides difficult test at nearly 700 yards | The Elite 18

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- When you talk about great Par 5 holes in the Pittsburgh area, the conversation can't begin or end without including the long 12th hole at Oakmont Country Club.

The massive 12th hole at Oakmont will be a sight to see during next year's U.S. Open.

"It plays 670 from all the way back," said Head Professional Devin Gee. "It's an incredible Par 5 in terms of risk-reward. It's definitely reachable in two for the U.S. Open and our longer member players."

The 12th hole at Oakmont Country Club can play as long as nearly 700 yards and is one of the most demanding Par 5's in all of western Pennsylvania. KDKA Drone Team

Hitting a long drive is key on a hole of this length, and while playing alongside KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Gee's drive was just a touch into the right rough.

"It's okay, it's not 5" rough yet," Gee said, referencing the conditions the course will be in for next year's U.S. Open.

A front right hole location can be inviting for players trying to reach the green in two shots.

Landing a long approach shot that holds the green is no easy task, however.

"It's hard to tell on TV how severe this green is from front to back," Gee said. "Especially hitting a second shot in from 250 yards, you're really trying to judge and try to stop it around the front of the green."

The 12th hole at Oakmont will be a big test for the best players in the world when the U.S. Open returns to western Pennsylvania next June.

Oakmont Country Club

Founded: 1903

Public or Private: Private

Location: 1233 Hulton Road, Oakmont, PA 15139

Phone Number: 412-828-8000

Website: https://www.oakmontcc.org/

Course Designer: Henry C. Fownes

Par: 71

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Black - 7,427 yards -- 77.7/142

Green - 7,130 yards - 76.3/140

Blue - 6,675 yards - 74.2/136

White - 6,210 yards - 72.3/131

Brown - 5,705 yards - 70.0/128

Gold - 5,225 yards - 67.6/126