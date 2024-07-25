Oakmont Country Club's 12th hole provides difficult test at nearly 700 yards | The Elite 18
OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- When you talk about great Par 5 holes in the Pittsburgh area, the conversation can't begin or end without including the long 12th hole at Oakmont Country Club.
The massive 12th hole at Oakmont will be a sight to see during next year's U.S. Open.
"It plays 670 from all the way back," said Head Professional Devin Gee. "It's an incredible Par 5 in terms of risk-reward. It's definitely reachable in two for the U.S. Open and our longer member players."
Hitting a long drive is key on a hole of this length, and while playing alongside KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Gee's drive was just a touch into the right rough.
"It's okay, it's not 5" rough yet," Gee said, referencing the conditions the course will be in for next year's U.S. Open.
A front right hole location can be inviting for players trying to reach the green in two shots.
Landing a long approach shot that holds the green is no easy task, however.
"It's hard to tell on TV how severe this green is from front to back," Gee said. "Especially hitting a second shot in from 250 yards, you're really trying to judge and try to stop it around the front of the green."
The 12th hole at Oakmont will be a big test for the best players in the world when the U.S. Open returns to western Pennsylvania next June.
Oakmont Country Club
Founded: 1903
Public or Private: Private
Location: 1233 Hulton Road, Oakmont, PA 15139
Phone Number: 412-828-8000
Website: https://www.oakmontcc.org/
Course Designer: Henry C. Fownes
Par: 71
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Black - 7,427 yards -- 77.7/142
- Green - 7,130 yards - 76.3/140
- Blue - 6,675 yards - 74.2/136
- White - 6,210 yards - 72.3/131
- Brown - 5,705 yards - 70.0/128
- Gold - 5,225 yards - 67.6/126