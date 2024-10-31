Eli Holstein 'ready to go' against SMU this weekend after leaving Syracuse game with injury

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi says quarterback Eli Holstein is 'ready to go' for his team's game against SMU this weekend.

Wednesday night on his weekly radio show, Narduzzi said that Holstein has been cleared to play after leaving the game with an injury against Syracuse last week.

"Eli Holstein is ready to go and got cleared today," Narduzzi said. "Eli Holstein is ready to roll. That's excellent news."

Holstein, a freshman transfer from Alabama, has led Pitt an undefeated record of 7-0 so far this season.

The Panthers are ranked No. 18 in the nation headed into Saturday's game and Pitt is 7-0 for the first time since 1982.

Through those seven games, Holstein has throws for 1,805 yards and 17 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions.

No. 20 SMU is one of just two ranked opponents remaining on Pitt's schedule this season.

Pitt will return home to host Virginia and Clemson before hitting the road to face Louisville and Boston College in their final two games of the season.