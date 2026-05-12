Live updating West Virginia 2026 primary election results for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and more

Voters across West Virginia's 55 counties on Tuesday went to the polls in the state's primary election, where they picked candidates for numerous positions ahead of November's general election. Polls were open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Several key positions were on the ballot, including the races for U.S. senator and both of West Virginia's congressional districts. In the Senate race, Republican incumbent Shelley Moore Capito won the nomination over a crowded field that included state Sen. Tom Willis, the Associated Press projects, while five Democrats are vying for the party's nomination.

The races for West Virginia's 1st and 2nd congressional districts include Republican incumbents and a handful of Democrats hoping to shift control of the seats in the midterm elections.

Follow this page for live updating primary election results in West Virginia on Tuesday.

West Virginia Senate primary results

West Virginia House District 1 primary results

West Virginia House District 2 primary results

Charleston, West Virginia, mayor primary results