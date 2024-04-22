1st egg hatches in peregrine falcon nest on Pitt's Cathedral of Learning

Peregrine falcon fledglings get their leg bands at the Pa. Capitol

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The peregrine falcon nest on top of Pitt's Cathedral of Learning has its first hatchling.

Carla and Ecco's first hatchling was spotted on the National Aviary's Peregrine FalconCam at 11:30 a.m. on Earth Day.

Carla, a newcomer to the nest this season, laid four eggs in March. The aviary says both parents have shared incubation duties for the past few weeks. The rest of the eggs are expected to hatch over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The peregrine falcon nest on top of Pitt's Cathedral of Learning welcomed its first hatchling of the 2024 season on Earth Day. (Photo: National Aviary)

The chicks will spend about six weeks with their parents before they're ready to fledge the nest. After that, they'll stick around until the end of summer, when they'll leave and find their own territories, the aviary explains.

The National Aviary has been documenting the adventures of Carla and her mate Ecco since February. Carla is new to the nest this year after the previous female Morela ended last season without any eggs and disappeared around May. Carla laid claim to the nest box and Ecco shortly after that, the aviary says.

This year, bird watchers can follow Carla and Ecco through the new camera and microphone, which was installed by Pitt's IT department.

"Viewers enjoying this season's live-streaming camera are getting an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the raw and unfiltered world of wild Peregrine Falcons," National Aviary ornithologist Robert Mulvihill said in a press release.

"Not only have they witnessed the laying of Carla and Ecco's clutch, but will continue to see the fascinating upbringing of these chicks through a simple glance on their phone or computer screen. Bringing this type of immersive content into the eyes of viewers will continue to increase support for conserving the lives of birds and protecting their natural habitats."