14-year-old boy falls more than 40 feet after crashing e-bike in parking garage in West Virginia

A 14-year-old boy fell more than 40 feet from a parking garage after crashing his electric bicycle over the side of the structure, authorities in West Virginia said.

The teenager fell about 44 feet from the parking garage in downtown Clarksburg and landed on the roof of an adjacent building on Monday, Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy told CBS affiliate WDTV.

The news outlet reported that first responders were called to the parking garage, located between Hewes Avenue and U.S. Route 50, on Monday around 5 p.m. Crews rescued the 14-year-old boy from the roof, and he was then reportedly flown to a hospital in Morgantown for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately released.

In a post on Facebook, Clarksburg Firefighters IAFF Local 89 said the emergency response was a "perfect example of why training and STAFFING matter!! Great job by all involved for this all hands on deck rescue."

Police are investigating the incident. No other information surrounding the crash was released.