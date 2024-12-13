Proposal would list eastern hellbender, Pennsylvania's official state amphibian, as endangered

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing listing the eastern hellbender, which is Pennsylvania's official state amphibian, as endangered.

Only about 59% of the historically documented eastern hellbender population remains, the agency says. Among the remaining populations, only 12% are stable and about 59% are in decline.

"The eastern hellbender is a unique salamander that plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy freshwater ecosystems," said Midwest Regional Director Will Meeks in a press release. "As key indicators of stream and river health, hellbenders need protection that also will help support healthier ecosystems across their range."

Hellbenders are one of North America's largest salamanders, growing up to 29 inches. They can live up to 30 years, spending their entire lives in the water. Their primary threats include stream sedimentation, poor water quality, disease, habitat loss and pet trade collection, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says. Having cool and clear water is important because hellbenders breathe through their skin.

Listing the eastern hellbender as endangered under the Endangered Species Act would prohibit harming, harassing or killing the species. It would also mandate that federal agencies consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure the species' conservation.

The eastern hellbender is found in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

People who want to weigh in on the proposal can submit comments on regulations.gov by searching docket number FWS–R3–ES–2024–0152.