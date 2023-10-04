Pennsylvanians can now get a license plate with an Eastern hellbender on it

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvanians can now get a license plate featuring the state amphibian, the Eastern hellbender.

The Eastern hellbender is the largest salamander in the United States -- some of them grow up to 2 feet long -- and became Pennsylvania's state amphibian in 2019.

Tim Schaeffer, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said the hellbender is a "relevant and charismatic barometer of local water quality."

The Eastern hellbender is known as an indicator species because its absence or presence is an indicator of the ecosystem's health. They can only survive in cool, clean water.

"Honoring the Eastern hellbender with a license plate is a great way to raise awareness about our state amphibian and the work the Wild Resource Conservation Program does to protect our rare plants and animals," said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn in a news release.

Pennsylvanians can now get a license plate featuring the Eastern hellbender. (Photo: PennDOT)

PennDOT offers several $15 special fund registration plates that support various causes across the state, from preserving heritage to honoring veterans -- and now protecting Eastern hellbenders. The Eastern hellbender is the third plate for the Wild Resource Conservation Fund and joins the river otter as the official plate for the fund.

"Because of its recognizable name, impressive size, and fascinating appearance, the Eastern hellbender has become a wonderful ambassador for Pennsylvania's rich diversity of native fish, reptiles, and amphibians and other aquatic species," said Schaeffer, who is also the chairman of the Wild Resource Conservation Program.

Schaeffer said many of these animals are so rare that most Pennsylvanians will never see one in the wild, but the license plate is a reminder that all species are valuable parts of the state's ecosystem and worth protecting.