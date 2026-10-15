New training center planned near East Palestine, Ohio, after 2023 train derailment

More than three years after the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, first responders across the region and nationwide will soon have a permanent training facility.

Leaders have yet to decide on the exact location, but it will be in the East Palestine area.

It is a night that remains ingrained in Brian Rutledge's memory: Feb. 3, 2023, when a Norfolk Southern train derailed, bursting into flames and releasing toxic chemicals into the air at the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

"Initially came in as a train fire. We were the first engine arriving and knew immediately that it was more than that," Rutledge said.

The East Palestine fire battalion chief, who is also the Columbiana County Emergency Management deputy director, and his colleagues across various neighboring agencies quickly realized the magnitude of the event.

"Our bottom-line training was protecting life and safety, and so that's what we did at the time," Rutledge said.

Now, they can revisit the lessons they've learned since that night and share them with others at a multifaceted training facility in the region. It's a partnership between the village, Ohio, Youngstown State University and Norfolk Southern.

On Thursday, leaders revealed a new conceptual drawing that gives an idea of what it may look like, with structures for hands-on training, real freight cars and even an airplane.

More than three years after the Norfolk Southern train derailment, first responders across the region and nationwide will soon have a permanent training facility. Jennifer P. Adams

"Our determination is that they will have every tool in their kit, every arrow in their quiver that they need to respond to these kinds of disasters," said Bill Johnson, Youngstown State University's president.

The railway company is investing $20 million in the construction and operation of the facility and also donating four full-size freight cars.

"If a first responder is called to a rail emergency, it's not the first time that they're seeing that equipment, that they're putting their hands on it," said John Fleps, the railroad's chief safety officer.

Dr. Jennifer Adams, Youngstown State University's provost and vice president of academic affairs, said plans include indoor simulation, outdoor response training, drone operations, rail and hazardous material scenarios, and a space to honor what happened in the village. They expect to build it in phases.

She and others said it will benefit volunteer firefighters who face more challenges traveling to specialized training centers, and who are more likely to experience potential incidents in rural areas.

However, leaders also feel the space will bring in first responders from across the country and help the local economy.

"My prediction is other people will see this and say we need this in our part of the country," Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said.

"East Palestine went through something no community ever wants to experience, but through this project, East Palestine can also help teach others how to be better prepared, better coordinated, and more resilient," Adams said.

The hope is they can make a difference after tragedy.

"You're not going to get that in training itself, but all the pieces added up together, you know, would make things a whole lot better," Rutledge said.

As for when the center is set to open, that's unclear, but the village manager said they expect to break ground in 12 to 18 months.