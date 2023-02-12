Watch CBS News
East Palestine Train Derailment: Mayor announces town hall meeting

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

EAST PALESTINE (KDKA) - Residents who are concerned and have questions following the train derailment that took place last week in East Palestine will have the opportunity to make their voices heard this coming week.

Mayor Trent Conaway announced that on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in the East Palestine High School auditorium, an informational town hall meeting. 

In the letter, Mayor Conaway said it will be "an opportunity for East Palestine residents and those effective [sic] in surrounding areas for question and answer." 

A 50-car train carrying vinyl chloride derailed, causing a chemical fire. 

Emergency crews from three states responded a mandatory evacuation was issued, and then a controlled burn was conducted during the evacuation. 

First published on February 12, 2023 / 1:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

