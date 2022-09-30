"East New York" premiere set for Sunday, Oct. 2

"Amanda Warren stars as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York – a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

With family ties to the area, Haywood is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her beloved community with the help of her officers and detectives. But first, she has the daunting task of getting them on board, as some are skeptical of her promotion, and others resist the changes she is desperate to make. Her team includes her mentor, shrewd veteran two-star Chief John Suarez; Marvin Sandeford, a highly respected training officer and expert on the neighborhood; Tommy Killian, a detective with some old-school approaches to policing; Capt. Stan Yenko, Haywood's gregarious and efficient right hand; Crystal Morales, an intuitive detective who can't be intimidated; Andre Bentley, a trainee from an upper middle-class background; and ambitious patrol officer Brandy Quinlan, the sole volunteer to live in a local housing project as part of Haywood's plan to bridge the gap between police and community. Regina Haywood has a vision: she and the squad of the 74th Precinct will not only serve their community – they'll also become part of it, on the series premiere of EAST NEW YORK, Sunday, Oct. 2 (9:30-10:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*, before moving to its regular 9:00-10:00 PM time slot Oct. 9. Series also stars Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Olivia Luccardi and Lavel Schley.

REGULAR CAST:

Amanda Warren (Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood) Jimmy Smits (Chief John Suarez) Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Officer Marvin Sandeford) Kevin Rankin (Detective Tommy Killian) Richard Kind (Captain Stan Yenko) Elizabeth Rodriguez (Detective Crystal Morales) Olivia Luccardi (Officer Brandy Quinlan) Lavel Schley (Officer Andre Bentley)

GUEST CAST:

Darien Sills-Evans (Deputy Mayor Raymond Sharpe) C.S. Lee (Sgt. Jimmy Kee) Caitlin Mehner (Corinne Moynahan) Michael Potts (Goody Gaines) Ben Michael Brown (Lyle) Tracy Wilder (Lou-Ann) William Hill (Beansie Sayso) Miro Barnyashev (Nickie Dushkin) Marquis Lamar Wood (Lynton McKay) Christiana Blain (Tootie McKay) Scott Cohen (Adam Lustig) Edmond Laryea (Alphonse) Ezra Knight (Winston Othello Knight) Fred Tolliver Jr. (Peanut) Joshua Crockett (Ronnie Moe) Deborah Rennard (Brenda Sykes) Cathy Koplovitz (Cami) Sheldon J. Nicholas (Didier Toure) Shina Ann Morris (Charisma)

WRITTEN BY: William Finkelstein & Mike Flynn

DIRECTED BY: Mike Robin

GENRE: Drama

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.