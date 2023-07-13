Person grazed, officer injured chasing possible suspect after shooting in East Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A person was grazed and an officer was injured chasing a possible suspect after multiple shots were fired in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh police said officers found a person with a graze wound to his arm after they responded to a ShotSpotter alert for seven rounds fired on Park Hill Drive around 1:45 p.m.

Officers applied a tourniquet and gave the victim first aid before medics took him to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said one officer was injured while chasing a possible suspect on foot. The officer's injury is non-life-threatening, police said.

Detectives with the violent crime unit are investigating.