Watch CBS News
Crime

Person grazed, officer injured chasing possible suspect after shooting in East Hills

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A person was grazed and an officer was injured chasing a possible suspect after multiple shots were fired in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh police said officers found a person with a graze wound to his arm after they responded to a ShotSpotter alert for seven rounds fired on Park Hill Drive around 1:45 p.m.

kdka-east-hills-shooting.png
A person was grazed and an officer was injured chasing a possible suspect after multiple shots were fired on Park Hill Drive in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood on July 13, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

Officers applied a tourniquet and gave the victim first aid before medics took him to a hospital in stable condition. 

Police said one officer was injured while chasing a possible suspect on foot. The officer's injury is non-life-threatening, police said. 

Detectives with the violent crime unit are investigating. 

First published on July 13, 2023 / 3:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.