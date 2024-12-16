Earthquake reported near Ohio-West Virginia border

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported near the southern Ohio-western West Virginia border on Monday.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake hit about 3 kilometers northwest of Chesapeake, Ohio, around 4:40 p.m. The earthquake hit about 165 miles southwest of Pittsburgh.

Shaking was felt in West Virginia and Kentucky as more than 300 people have reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS. The depth of the quake was 3 miles, authorities said.

According to the USGS' Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, a magnitude 3.3 earthquake brings "weak" shaking.

"Felt quite noticeably by persons indoors, especially on upper floors of buildings. Many people do not recognize it as an earthquake. Standing motor vehicles may rock slightly. Vibrations similar to the passing of a truck," a description said.

No damage or injuries have been reported following Monday's shaking.

Ohioans are not unfamiliar with earthquakes. The state was jolted by at least four earthquakes last year, including a magnitude 3.7 quake in August.

Worldwide, there are about one million magnitude 2 earthquakes a year, but those are rarely felt. There are about 1,500 moderate, or 5.0 magnitude, earthquakes a year, with an average of one earthquake that registers an 8 per year.