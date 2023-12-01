Magnitude 2.3 earthquake detected in Ohio

MADISON, Ohio (KDKA) - An earthquake was detected in Madison, Ohio, on Friday.

Reports by the United States Geological Survey later confirmed a magnitude 2.3 earthquake that was six kilometers deep.

About 140 miles from Pittsburgh, Madison sits just below Lake Erie, between Cleveland and Erie.

"The Northeast Ohio seismic zone has had moderately frequent earthquakes at least since the first one was reported in 1823. The largest earthquake (magnitude 4.8) caused damage in 1986 in northeasternmost Ohio, and the most recent damaging shock (magnitude 4.5) occurred in 1998 at the seismic zone's eastern edge in northwestern Pennsylvania. Earthquakes too small to cause damage are felt two or three times per decade," according to the United States Geological Survey.

A little shaking going on this morning in Lake County. One of our https://t.co/y2mdfiu7vQ traffic cameras picked up on the 2.3 magnitude earthquake just before 9am. https://t.co/ZbfzgaZ1Wu pic.twitter.com/dMukEHeKKN — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) December 1, 2023

This quake is not the first to shake northeast Ohio in 2023. There were also three earthquakes in less than a week in that area in August.