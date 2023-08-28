WATCH: Northeast Ohio's 3rd earthquake in past week shakes traffic cameras

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) -- Three earthquakes have hit Northeast Ohio in just the past few days, one even strong enough to rattle traffic cameras on Sunday night.

People in Lake and Ashtabula counties felt a 3.7 magnitude earthquake around 10:30 Sunday, CBS affiliate WOIO reported. About 15 minutes later, there was a smaller 2.3 magnitude earthquake, which most people wouldn't have felt, WOIO said.

Last Thursday, WOIO said a similar 2.3 earthquake hit the same area within 5 miles of Sunday's quakes.

Both counties are up against Lake Erie, and Ashtabula shares a border with Pennsylvania.

On social media, Ohio Department of Transportation Press Secretary Matt Bruning shared a video of the earthquake shaking traffic cameras.

A little shaking going on Sunday night in NE Ohio. Here are a few views of the magnitude 4.0 #earthquake from some of the @ODOT_Statewide traffic cameras at https://t.co/y2mdfitzGi. Details about the quake here: https://t.co/cjhiK6pNIj pic.twitter.com/UrI7LNHwni — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) August 28, 2023

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the earthquakes and mapped them out on its website.