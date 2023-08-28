Watch CBS News
Weather

WATCH: Northeast Ohio's 3rd earthquake in past week shakes traffic cameras

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/28)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/28) 03:07

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) -- Three earthquakes have hit Northeast Ohio in just the past few days, one even strong enough to rattle traffic cameras on Sunday night. 

People in Lake and Ashtabula counties felt a 3.7 magnitude earthquake around 10:30 Sunday, CBS affiliate WOIO reported. About 15 minutes later, there was a smaller 2.3 magnitude earthquake, which most people wouldn't have felt, WOIO said.

Last Thursday, WOIO said a similar 2.3 earthquake hit the same area within 5 miles of Sunday's quakes. 

Both counties are up against Lake Erie, and Ashtabula shares a border with Pennsylvania.

On social media, Ohio Department of Transportation Press Secretary Matt Bruning shared a video of the earthquake shaking traffic cameras.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the earthquakes and mapped them out on its website

First published on August 28, 2023 / 1:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.