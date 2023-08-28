WATCH: Northeast Ohio's 3rd earthquake in past week shakes traffic cameras
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) -- Three earthquakes have hit Northeast Ohio in just the past few days, one even strong enough to rattle traffic cameras on Sunday night.
People in Lake and Ashtabula counties felt a 3.7 magnitude earthquake around 10:30 Sunday, CBS affiliate WOIO reported. About 15 minutes later, there was a smaller 2.3 magnitude earthquake, which most people wouldn't have felt, WOIO said.
Last Thursday, WOIO said a similar 2.3 earthquake hit the same area within 5 miles of Sunday's quakes.
Both counties are up against Lake Erie, and Ashtabula shares a border with Pennsylvania.
On social media, Ohio Department of Transportation Press Secretary Matt Bruning shared a video of the earthquake shaking traffic cameras.
The United States Geological Survey confirmed the earthquakes and mapped them out on its website.
