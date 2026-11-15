20-year-old found shot multiple times in Washington County, police asking public for surveillance footage

The City of Washington Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that put one person in the hospital.

According to the department, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were called to the 100 block of Hall Avenue after a caller said they heard multiple gunshots.

Once they arrived on the scene, they were alerted to a 20-year-old man who had been shot multiple times at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and West Beau Street.

The 20-year-old appeared to have been suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and officers then transported him to UPMC Washington; he was later taken to a Pittsburgh-area hospital.

His condition was not stated.

Upon investigating the scene, officers found shell casings along Hall Avenue. They also found that a truck and a residence had been hit by gunfire. No one inside the home was hurt.

Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has home surveillance footage to come forward. They believe the shooting happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information or security footage is asked to call the City of Washington Police Department at 724-223-4225.

Pennsylvania State Police, South Strabane Township Police, and East Washington Borough Police all assisted in the response.