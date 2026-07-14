12-year-old boy on e-bike killed in crash with pickup truck in Pennsylvania

A 12-year-old boy on an electric bike was killed in a crash in Manchester Township, Pennsylvania, on Monday, authorities said.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department said in a news release that the crash happened at the intersection of North George Street and Emig Road on Monday at around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to the scene and found that the 12-year-old e-bike rider and the driver of a pickup truck had crashed.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the boy, who died as a result of his injuries. The boy's identity was not released as of Tuesday night. It was not immediately clear if the driver of the pickup truck was injured.

Police are investigating the crash. Law enforcement did not release any additional information. Anyone with information on the deadly crash can contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org. The case number is 2026-029713, police added.