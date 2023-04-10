Dwayne Haskins' attorney files lawsuit one year after his death, cites prior unseen evidence

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A lawyer representing former Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins is filing a lawsuit one year after his death, citing previously unseen evidence.

Ian Rapaport, of the NFL Network, says attorney Rick Ellsley is claiming the truck that hit and killed Haskins was an old dump truck, going over the speed limit, carrying excessive cargo and had brake system issues.

Dwayne Haskins’ attorney has filed a lawsuit one year after Haskins’ death — based on previously unseen evidence. The release, via Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm: pic.twitter.com/1F4c13qu6L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2023

He also claims the tires were low on treading and had separated sidewalls. The attorney says Haskins was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy shortly before his death.

Ellsley also says there were multiple other drivers who were driving in front of, and behind, the dump truck and saw Haskins on the roadway and avoided hitting him.

He adds subpoenas and sworn testimonies are needed to find out the truth.