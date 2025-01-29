Pittsburgh college student loses family home in Los Angeles fires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — So many people lost so much in the wildfires that devastated southern California, including some with ties to the Pittsburgh area.

Duquesne University sophomore Adrian Ramirez is taking it day by day after learning he and his family lost their home.

Moments before he left to save himself, Ramirez's dad shot video of their family home burning in the Eaton Fire. Ramirez saw the images while he was 3,000 miles away at college in Pittsburgh.

"I broke down. I was just laying down on my bed. I didn't want to talk to anyone, I was just by myself," he said.

Just hours before the fire hit, Ramirez was at his home in California. His brother was driving him to the airport and they saw the sudden intense smoke in the distance, never realizing it was their neighborhood, their home, that would soon be part of this devastation.

"It feels like it was just a dream. Like, I wanted to pinch myself and wake up again and just think that nothing happened, but it feels horrible," Ramirez said.

Ramirez's family is tight with Duquesne University. His brother also played football there. The university offered to pay for a flight back home so he could be with his family, but his big brother told him to stay and focus on school and football while he takes care of things at home.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. Many in the Pittsburgh area have already donated to help the rebuilding process.

The older brother remains in California, helping his younger brother as much as he can. But as for Ramirez, he was planning to go to Florida for spring break, but those plans have changed. Instead, he'll go back west to help his hometown, or at least what's left of it.