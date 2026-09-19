Duquesne University professor among the Americans who died in flooding in Nepal

The Duquesne University community is remembering a professor who died in the deadly flooding and mudslides in Nepal earlier this year.

Dr. Mark Cantrell was 51 years old and taught in the John G. Rangos School of Health Sciences.

"Dr. Cantrell's work in public health, global health security, and health systems took him to all parts of the globe as he strove to improve access to high-quality health care for many different populations," a statement from the university said. "His work in diplomacy, with USAID, with the United Nations, and numerous other agencies not only was admirable but also provided our students context and insights that will continue to inform and inspire how they think about their own work serving others."

Former students remembered Dr. Cantrell as approachable and lighthearted, while colleagues said his passion for public health took him around the world.

Dr. Cantrell died while returning to Nepal following a spiritual pilgrimage.

Duquesne University has not yet announced plans for a memorial service or any other observances, but in a letter to the entire university, it said it will share those when they become available.