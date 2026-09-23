Duquesne Light union workers vote to authorize strike as contract deadline looms

Duquesne Light Company union workers have voted to authorize a strike that could begin in just days if an agreement is not reached.

The current contract between Duquesne Light and IBEW Local 29 expires on Sept. 30.

In a statement, IBEW Business Manager Josh Ewing said they are committed to bargaining in good faith and reaching an agreement before Sept. 30.

"Our members are asking for what they deserve: a safe workplace, adequate staffing, reliable equipment and technology, and the resources necessary to provide the public with the safe and dependable electric service they expect," he said in a statement.

He said Duquesne Light doesn't share the same sentiment of wanting to avoid a work stoppage, adding the company told them they plan to bring in out-of-state, nonunion workers to prepare for a possible strike.

He said the union says the critical responsibility of safety, reliability, and adequate staffing can't take a back seat to company profits, saying the company must address long-standing concerns.

In a statement to KDKA-TV, Duquesne Light said they are committed to reaching a fair and balanced agreement.

"While we cannot comment on contract negotiation specifics, the IBEW strike authorization vote was an expected next step in the process and does not mean that there will be a work stoppage," the Duquesne Light statement read. "We appreciate our employees' continued commitment to delivering safe, reliable electric service to our customers and for enabling us to remain a key community partner in the region we've served for more than 100 years."

DLC's statement said they are prepared to activate continuity plans in the event of a work stoppage.

Caught in the middle between DLC and the union representing its workers are customers like Kira Klein.

"It's a tough balance," Klein said. "I want people to have power, but I also want workers to have safe conditions and have enough people to do all that."

For some, the concern that comes with a strike is how much longer it would take to get power back on if it is interrupted.

For state Rep. Mandy Steele, the fight the workers are facing is important not just because of what could happen during a strike. She says power companies have known for years that storms are more intense and bigger.

"They should have been staffing up their teams of linemen, not scaling back," Steele told KDKA-TV.

She said that's what Duquesne Light has done. They are relying more on out-of-state linemen to come in after a storm, which she says can cause restoration delays, adding that the union is pushing for larger lineman crews.

"They need more linemen," Steele said. "They need safer procedures, and they are fighting for their right to organize. That is what's at stake."

Even so, she remains optimistic.

"It is my expectation, given the stakes, that a strike will be avoided," Steele said. "But that determination will be made on Sept. 30."

KDKA-TV asked Duquesne Light if they would be willing to speak on camera Wednesday to discuss what would happen if a strike did occur. The company declined.