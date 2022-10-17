Duquesne leaders discuss efforts to curb violence

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - Leaders in the city of Duquesne held a press conference Monday to highlight what they are doing to curb a rise in violence.

The discussion included a committee consisting of local churches, politicians and other stakeholders. They call the violence we have been seeing across our region an epidemic but they say there are already things in place in Duquesne right now to help lower it.

Leaders say they have been really focusing on the youth, specifically kids younger than 12 and especially ones who lack a solid support system at home. They're trying to teach the kids that violence is not the answer.

The school district has also gotten involved by providing trauma-informed care and working with local churches. But some say they need more help.

"We are now making an appeal to the foundation community, we're now making an appeal to our state and local governments that we need support in the city of Duquesne to lead these efforts forward," said Divine Restoration Church Pastor Eric Ewell. "Violence doesn't come from one person who's being a quote-unquote 'bad individual.' Violence comes from people who are hungry, violence comes from people who are suffering from poverty, violence comes from people who are dealing with mental health issues. All of these issues are things that we recognize and we want to address."

Leaders who are part of the committee say they plan on coming together much more often to tackle the issue of violence head-on.