Watch CBS News
Local News

Dunkin' offers free coffee in Pa., N.J., Del. for Super Bowl

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Dunkin', Wawa offering free coffee at stores in Philadelphia region
Dunkin', Wawa offering free coffee at stores in Philadelphia region 00:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another chain in our area is offering a deal on Super Bowl Sunday - and the day before, as the Eagles prepare to take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot coffee for customers on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 throughout locations in the Philadelphia region, the company announced. Only stores in these counties are participating:

Pennsylvania

  • Berks
  • Bucks
  • Chester
  • Delaware
  • Lehigh
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Philadelphia     

New Jersey

  • Atlantic
  • Burlington
  • Camden
  • Cape May
  • Cumberland
  • Gloucester
  • Mercer
  • Salem    

Delaware

  • Kent
  • New Castle

To get the deal, you have to order in the store - no app or delivery orders are eligible. No other purchase is necessary.  

The deal lasts all day Saturday and Sunday at participating stores. 

They're not the only chain in the region making sure Birds fans are caffeinated for the big game - Wawa is also offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday only.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 5:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.